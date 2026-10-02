Bayani shares their experience in Spain

During “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on September 28, 2026, Bayani Agbayani revealed what happened to them in Spain after the wedding of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co was canceled in May.

At first, they could hardly believe that the wedding would no longer push through. It was Bayani’s daughter, Thalia, who broke the news to them.

Thalia and Bea are sisters-in-law, as Thalia’s husband, James, is the actress’ brother.

“But eventually, we believed it. We decided to just be happy rather than sad because we were already there. We visited different places,” Bayani said.

“On May 14, they were supposed to have a dinner. I can probably tell this story now since they’re married anyway. We went to the place where they were supposed to have dinner. We took a look because maybe the dinner still happened and we weren’t there. We just wanted to make sure,” he added.

“As for their wedding that day, we also went to Jerez, to the church. We just didn’t share it because, of course, we didn’t want to reveal anything yet, but we have the videos with us. The place was beautiful, so I understood why they loved it there. Jerez was really beautiful. Then we continued on to Portugal,” the comedian shared. / TRC