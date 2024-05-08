Bayawan City chosen as CVIRAA's next host

CEBU CITY will pass the torch to Bayawan City, Negros Oriental as the host for next year’s Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa).

This was confirmed by Cviraa Games Secretariat Adolf Aguilar, who also serves as the assistant superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu City, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Aguilar said the Regional Development Council of the National Economic and Development Authority has already expressed support for Bayawan City’s hosting of the regional sporting event.

Aguilar added that officials from Bayawan City, along with their city schools Division, will formally receive the proclamation during the closing ceremony of Cviraa 2024 on Thursday, May 9, when the official announcement will be made. The sporting event started last May 4.

He said Bayawan Mayor John Raymond Jr. had submitted a letter to the DepEd 7 stating the local government unit’s intent to host the games next year. No other local government unit offered to host the Cviraa.

DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez will make the official announcement during the closing ceremony at GMall on A. Soriano Ave., Cebu City, according to Aguilar.

Asked if Bayawan City can top Cebu City’s hosting of the ongoing Cviraa, Aguilar said, “In terms of hosting Cviraa or any other meets, there is always a certain uniqueness to every host city.”

Negros Island Region

Aguilar also addressed the possibility of the bill to create the Negros Island Region (NIR) becoming a law, and what would happen to the delegates from the schools divisions in Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Aguilar said there are no discussions yet on the matter, so in the meantime, they will acknowledge the commitment of Bayawan City in hosting the next Cviraa.

“We will not cross the bridge kung wala pa na mahitabo (if that has not yet occurred),” he told SunStar Cebu.

Passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the NIR bill seeks the putting together of the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor from Central Visayas, and Negros Occidental from Western Visayas into one administrative region called the Negros Island Region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his intention to sign the bill into law.

This is not the first attempt to create the NIR, with one already being successful before.

In May 2015, the NIR was established through Executive Order 183 of then-President Benigno Aquino III, with the NIR composed only of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

However, Aquino’s successor, President Rodrigo Duterte, abolished the NIR in 2017 through Executive Order 38.

Probe

Meanwhile, Aguilar said they are investigating a suspected food-spoiling incident experienced by one of the delegates.

Several local news outlets reported that some members of Talisay City Division received spoiled and uncooked food, as posted by one of the parents of the participants on Facebook who called out the Cviraa.

However, he clarified that the host delegate is not responsible for securing the food and refreshments of the participants but their own schools division, adding that these incidents remain speculation since no official report reached them.

He added that DepEd had already set up a Learner’s Rights Protection Desk in every billeting quarters where they can report any Cviraa-related concerns.

This year’s Cviraa welcomed over 12,000 participants, of which 8,500 are student-athletes, with the rest comprising the technical committee and coaching staff.

A total of 1,362 gold medals are up for grabs in the 21 regular sporting events, which are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, chess, football, futsal, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu, and the newly added dancesport.

Additionally, there are para-sports such as athletics, goalball, bocce and swimming for differently-abled student-athletes.

There will be one demonstration sport, pencak silat, aiming to introduce Filipino martial arts. / KJF