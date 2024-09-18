Bayfront celebrates a decade of legacy, centers on community engagement and positive impact

In celebrating this decade of achievements, Bayfront Hotel Cebu also highlights its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism. The hotel has implemented green practices aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, demonstrating a commitment to preserving Cebu’s natural beauty for future generations.

Looking ahead, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is set to continue its tradition of community involvement with the upcoming launch of Trybe Co-Living in early 2025. This new venture will further contribute to the local economy by offering modern living solutions and fostering a sense of community among residents and visitors.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu stands proud not only for its success in hospitality but also for its dedication to enriching the community and supporting Cebu’s growth. The hotel remains committed to making a lasting impact and looks forward to many more years of contributing to the region’s burgeoning tourism.