Bayfront CoLive+ marks its first anniversary, redefines flexible urban living in Cebu

Bayfront CoLive+ celebrates its first anniversary this October 3, 2026, marking one year since it opened its doors in 2025, and offering Cebu residents and visitors a new approach to modern, flexible living.
With 60 rooms designed for convenience and practicality, Bayfront CoLive+ brings accommodation, co-living spaces, and lifestyle amenities together within a single building. The property caters particularly to young professionals, students, entrepreneurs, remote workers, and long-stay guests looking for a comfortable place to live, work, and connect.
“Bayfront CoLive+ was developed in response to the changing way people live and work,” said Charlton C. Cokaliong, Founder and President of Bayfront Hotel Cebu. “Today’s guests are looking for more than just a room. They want convenience, flexibility, and spaces where they can work, relax, and connect.
The first year has provided Bayfront CoLive+ with an opportunity to better understand the needs of this emerging market and refine its offering around the lifestyle of its residents.
The property is part of the growing Bayfront family of hospitality and accommodation brands, which continues to explore new concepts that respond to changing customer preferences.
As it enters its second year, Bayfront CoLive+ remains focused on providing an affordable, practical, and community-oriented alternative for those seeking a place to stay, work, and live in Cebu.
One year after opening, Bayfront CoLive+ celebrates not only a milestone but also the beginning of a new chapter in flexible urban living. (SPONSORED CONTENT)