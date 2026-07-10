BB Gandanghari opens up about Carmina Villaroel

“She always has that special place in my heart, I think,” added BB, formerly known as actor Rustom Padilla.

She also shared that before moving to the United States, she and Carmina became neighbors.

“We saw each other in the gym and that was the time when we were able to exchange hellos. I’ve always looked forward na makita siya ulit,” BB said.

At present, BB Gandanghari is not in a relationship, while Carmina remains happily married to Zoren Legaspi.

Last year, BB announced that she graduated summa cum laude from the Los Angeles Film School with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entertainment Business. / TRC