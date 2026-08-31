BBM, leaders: Honor heroes through patriotism, service

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, urged Filipinos to honor the country’s heroes by carrying forward the freedom they fought for, as leaders in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities called for service and responsibility in their communities.

In his National Heroes’ Day message, Marcos called on Filipinos to renew their “solemn duty” to serve the country and embody the courage and patriotism of those who fought for freedom.

“Our forebears won our freedom, defended our dignity and laid the foundations of the Republic we cherish. We honor them best by embodying their courage, keeping the flame of patriotism alive and becoming the citizens our country needs,” Marcos said.

Heroism today

Marcos said heroism lives on in soldiers, first responders, teachers, health workers, farmers, fisherfolk, overseas Filipinos and ordinary citizens who serve others.

“We find it in every citizen who helps a neighbor, protects the vulnerable and works honestly for the common good,” he said, calling on Filipinos to build a country that future generations can inherit with pride.

Lapulapu legacy

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the present generation should make meaningful use of the freedom won by the nation’s heroes.

“Our heroes gave us the freedom to shape our own future. What we choose to do with that freedom will become the legacy of our generation,” Chan said.

The City Government also paid tribute to Datu Lapulapu, who resisted Spanish forces in the Battle of Mactan.

In Mandaue City, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, speaking on behalf of Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, stressed unity and shared responsibility.

“For those of us in government, it means serving beyond personalities and politics. For our communities, it means looking beyond our own interests. And for every Mandauehanon, it means understanding that what we do or fail to do affects the city we all share,” Ouano said.

“We may not always agree, but at the end of the day, we share one city, one Mandaue,” he added.

National Heroes’ Day is a regular holiday observed on the last Monday of August under Republic Act 9492.

Marcos led Monday’s rites at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. / PNA, DPC