BBM orders mass relocation for Cebu’s typhoon survivors

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, announced that the National Government will relocate households whose homes were destroyed in no-build zones following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino across Cebu Province.

In a post-disaster briefing held at the Capitol, Marcos said many of the affected families were living along riverbanks, which suffered the heaviest flooding and flash floods when the typhoon struck last Tuesday, Nov. 4.

He added that the relocation program would be undertaken in coordination with local government units (LGUs) to identify available land and safe housing sites for displaced families.

The President said temporary shelters are being set up for displaced families while relocation sites are being finalized.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is leading immediate relief operations, including the distribution of food, water and cash assistance.

“We have started giving P5,000 to families with partially damaged houses and P10,000 to those whose homes were completely destroyed,” the President said.

Closed-door meeting

He was accompanied by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Marcos met with the local chief executives of the affected LGUs, along with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Gov. Glenn Soco and other officials, in a closed-door meeting at the Capitol building.

“The damage came mainly from flooding, not the wind,” he said. “The dikes and river protections could not withstand the amount of water that fell.”

“What the LGU officials were preparing for was a storm surge. We were supposed to enter the sea. But what really happened was a flash flood,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed condolences to bereaved families and promised sustained national support.

“We will help them recover and get back on their feet. As long as the National Government is needed, we will be here. We are not leaving.”

Engineering teams from the DPWH are inspecting damaged roads and bridges. Marcos said two to three major road sections were found unsafe or severely eroded and may be closed for repairs.

Separately, Marcos reminded the local officials to remain on alert as another weather disturbance is being monitored, though current forecasts indicate it may not cross the Visayas.

Before the afternoon meeting, the chief executive visited the affected victims in Barangay Cotcot in Liloan and Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City.

Mayors who attended the meeting were Nestor Archival of Cebu City, Jonkie Ouano of Mandaue City, Nene Alegado of Consolacion, Felijur Quiño of Compostela, Nito Durano of Danao City and Rajiv Enad of Minglanilla.

Casualties and damages mount

The fatalities in Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino have climbed to 144, according to ongoing search and retrieval operations across affected areas.

Cebu Province recorded 113 deaths as of Friday. Among the municipalities and cities, Liloan logged the highest number of deaths with 39, followed by Compostela (31), Mandaue City (14), Balamban (11), Danao City (nine), Talisay City (seven), Consolacion (one), Bantayan (one), Asturias (two) and Tabogon (one).

The Provincial Government also reported 311 injured individuals and 67 still missing.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Government confirmed that out of the recorded 14 fatalities initially reported in the city, 12 were residents of Cebu City, two remain unidentified and one fatality is from Barangay Tingub.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office placed the entire province under red alert. A reported 54,632 families, or about 171,000 individuals, from 39 LGUs were displaced and forced into 1,061 evacuation centers across the province. Governor Baricuatro declared a state of calamity on Tuesday to facilitate quick response and

aid delivery.

More than 5,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged, with the highest impacts recorded in Asturias, Tuburan, Sogod and Tudela.

In Cebu City, all 80 barangays were affected, displacing 9,193 families or 34,668 residents, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office report. Property losses were pegged at P1.2 billion with over 6,000 houses destroyed and 2,812 damaged.

Priority needs identified include drinking water, food, generator sets, tents and fuel, particularly in Consolacion, Cordova, Mandaue and Danao.

Service interruptions

As of Thursday, Nov. 6, only 36 percent of barangays under the Cebu Electric Coopeartive II’s coverage had electricity restored. Areas such as Danao City, Sogod and Tabogon remain in blackout.

The Metro Cebu Water District has restored 52 percent of its service capacity but continues to rely on generator sets for critical wellfields. Water interruptions persist in Danao City, Mandaue and San Francisco (Camotes).

Telecommunications also suffered heavily, with no network signal in parts of Camotes Islands, Asturias and Tabogon.

Hospitals and rural health units in several LGUs reported disruptions in electricity and communications, prompting urgent requests for generator sets, medicines and vaccines to preserve the cold chain. / EHP with reports from ANV