BC, CIT-U, UV, CEC score 2nd straight wins

THE Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs devastated the Don Bosco Greywolves, 74-54, on the second day of action in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) 15-and-under basketball tournament at the USC gym on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

The victory placed the Baby Cheetahs among the early leaders of the tournament, which was delayed last year due to calamities.

Raphy Pasaje scored 14 points, while Archie Enriquez and Karl Silva added 10 points each.

Benedicto took control early and stretched its lead to 45-24 by halftime. Anton Sasuman led Don Bosco with 10 points.

In other games, defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, last year’s runners-up Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, and newcomer Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats all chalked up their second straight victories.

The Baby Lancers, led by Mac Lebron Val Mingoy with 18 points, defeated the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 67-58.

UV built a comfortable 38-24 lead after the first two quarters, but the Magis Eagles unleashed a rally midway through the fourth period to trim the deficit to 41-47.

Two consecutive three-pointers by UV, however, halted Ateneo’s momentum and sealed the win.

With the victory, UV improved to a 2-0, while Ateneo dropped to its second straight loss.

The CEC Dragons leaned on Cedric dela Rosa’s 18 points to fashion out a 73-52 victory in a physical contest against the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors.

The Dragons came out firing, racing to a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and closing the first half ahead, 39-15.

Despite a spirited effort from the Baby Warriors, the Dragons of coach Mark Anthony Tallo maintained steady offense to also improve to 2-0. USC likewise slipped to 0-2.

Meanwhile, the CIT-U Baby Wildcats also remained perfect by punishing the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 68-55.

John Paul Desquitado and Mak Juan Geraldez scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

“I’m very proud of the kids because they really executed our game plan — defense first, and the offense will follow,” said CIT-U assistant coach Floyd Taboada.

Competing in the 15-under category for the first time, Taboada described the tournament as very challenging, noting the balanced field where every team is capable of putting up a strong fight.

The games resume at the UV gym on Saturday, with the 12-under division taking center stage starting at 1 p.m.

CIT-U will face USC in the opening game, while defending champion CEC Dragons will battle Ateneo.

In the main game, Don Bosco will test the mettle of the USJ-R Baby Jaguars. / JBM