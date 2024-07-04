BDO branches provide phygital banking solutions

BDO now offers digital innovations like the self-service machines in its branches nationwide for more convenience, complementing the Bank’s traditional over-the-counter services provided by branch personnel.

By offering an additional transaction-completion channel, BDO ensures a more efficient and customer-centric branch experience.

The service and account assist machines allow clients to input transaction details independently before engaging with branch personnel, eliminating the need for manual form-filling and reducing wait times.

The service assist machine allows clients to encode transaction details, queue their transactions, do priority queuing, and scan QR for online branch booking.

The account assist machine, meanwhile, assists clients in online account opening, accessing online accounts, and paying credit card balances. / PR