BDO, CFO team up on remittance, literacy

BDO Unibank has partnered with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) to strengthen financial literacy and provide migrant Filipinos with greater access to services that support their families back home.

The initiative will equip overseas Filipinos with tools to manage remittances more effectively, ensuring they become not just financial transactions but bridges that sustain family ties. CFO, under the Office of the President, is tasked with protecting overseas Filipinos’ rights while fostering economic and social ties with the Philippines.

BDO said the collaboration expands its long-standing remit support, while CFO officials noted it helps migrants turn remittances into a foundation for financial security and stronger family connections. / KOC