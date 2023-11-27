BDO foundation completes rehabilitation of rural health units in provinces of Bohol, Cebu

BDO Foundation (BDOF) has completed the rehabilitation of the Getafe Rural Health Unit (RHU) in Bohol, its 150th since it started to embark on improving healthcare infrastructure and access in different underserved communities of the country in 2012.

Inaugurated on Oct. 26, the Getafe RHU is now more comfortable and functional for health professionals and patients with improved structure, offices, consultation, and treatment rooms.

This latest initiative stands to benefit more than 30,000 residents in the municipality of Getafe. BDOF also turned over earlier the newly renovated Argao RHU II in Cebu, the fifth health center it had renovated in Cebu.

This one-story facility has become more equipped to provide quality healthcare services to 36,000 people in 22 barangays of the said municipality.

Similar to other RHUs, the Argao health center features, among others, improved clinics, consultation and treatment rooms for primary and maternal health services, a waiting lounge for senior citizens, and a play area for children.