Cebu

BDO profit hits P20.1B in Q1

BDO profit hits P20.1B in Q1
SunStar Business
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BDO Unibank earned P20.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, as strong loan growth helped balance out money set aside for possible risks from global tensions, the Sy-led lender said. Profit rose two percent from last year, driven by a 16 percent increase in loans to P3.8 trillion, an 11 percent rise in interest earnings and a 27 percent jump in its insurance business.

Still, gains were limited because the country’s biggest bank saved more funds as a precaution due to uncertainties, including issues in the Middle East.

On the bright side, fewer loans went unpaid and the bank kept a strong financial position with a CET1 ratio of 13.3 percent. / CSL

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