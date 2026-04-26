BDO profit hits P20.1B in Q1

BDO Unibank earned P20.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, as strong loan growth helped balance out money set aside for possible risks from global tensions, the Sy-led lender said. Profit rose two percent from last year, driven by a 16 percent increase in loans to P3.8 trillion, an 11 percent rise in interest earnings and a 27 percent jump in its insurance business.

Still, gains were limited because the country’s biggest bank saved more funds as a precaution due to uncertainties, including issues in the Middle East.

On the bright side, fewer loans went unpaid and the bank kept a strong financial position with a CET1 ratio of 13.3 percent. / CSL