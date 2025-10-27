BDO profit rises 4% to P63.1b in 9 months

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) reported a P63.1 billion net income in the first nine months of 2025, up four percent from P60.6 billion a year earlier, driven by sustained growth across core businesses.

Return on average common equity stood at 14.1 percent.

Net interest income rose eight percent as gross customer loans expanded 14 percent to P3.5 trillion, while deposits increased 10 percent with a 67 percent Casa ratio.

Non-interest income climbed 14 percent, led by a 15 percent rise in fee-based revenues.

Asset quality remained healthy with a 1.77 percent NPL ratio and 134 percent coverage.

Shareholders’ equity and book value per share each grew 10 percent, while the CET1 ratio improved to 14.4 percent.

BDO said it remains well-positioned amid global trade risks, supported by stable inflation and resilient domestic consumption. / KOC