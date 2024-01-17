BDO shortens second Asean sustainability bond offer period

BDO Unibank Inc. announced that it has closed as of Jan. 16, 2024, the offer period for its second Asean Sustainability Bond issue.

The offer was backed by strong demand from both retail and institutional investors, hence the decision to close the offer period a week earlier than the original schedule of Jan. 22, 2024.

The peso-denominated sustainability bonds bear a coupon rate of 6.025 percent and are due in one-and-a-half (1.5) years.

The issue, settlement and listing date will be on Jan. 29, 2024.

The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to diversify the bank’s funding sources, and finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the bank’s sustainable finance framework.

Standard Chartered Bank was the issue’s sole arranger, while BDO Unibank Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank were the selling agents, and BDO Capital & Investment Corp. was the Financial Advisor.