BDO Unibank logs P53.9B net income

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) reported a net income of P53.9 billion for the nine months of 2023 vs.

P40 billion in the same period last year, backed by broad-based growth across its core businesses.

This resulted in a Return on Common Equity of 15.1 percent compared to 12.4 percent in the same period last year.

Net interest income increased to P137.4 billion with customer loans growing 7.5 percent year-on-year to P2.7 trillion and deposits expanding 12 percent to P3.4 trillion.

Non-interest income settled at P57.9 billion, supported by various fee-based and treasury/FX businesses.

Non-performing loan ratio remained stable at 1.99 percent despite the higher interest rate environment.