BDO Unibank takes full ownership of SM Keppel Land Inc.

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) announced the completion of its buyout of the interests of Keppel Philippines Properties Inc. and Opon-KE Properties Inc. (the Keppel Group) in SM Keppel Land Inc. (SM Keppel).

This follows the announcement last March 27, 2023, of the Keppel Group’s decision to divest its stake in SM Keppel and BDO’s agreement, as the Keppel Group’s joint venture partner, to buy out the Keppel Group’s 50 percent direct equity ownership.

SM Keppel is a company engaged in developing, operating, and managing the Podium Complex. By this acquisition, BDO will now fully own the Podium Complex, consisting of BDO’s Corporate Center Ortigas, the West Tower, and the Podium Mall.