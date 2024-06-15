BE Grand Resort Bohol secures three-year deal to host renamed BE Grand Bohol International Marathon

Following last year’s successful run, BE Grand Resort Bohol and the Bohol International Marathon organizers closed a three-year contract last May 30, 2024. This partnership will run until 2026, officially renaming the race the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon.

Present at the Memorandum of Agreement signing were Nova Noval, chief operating officer; Grand Benedicto, chief executive officer of BE Group of Companies; and head organizers Michael Yu, Joseph Ven Garay Dumadag, Dr. Iris Inting Gonzales and JP Maslog.

This year, the international marathon’s theme will be “The Fiesta Islands Run,” marking an exuberant and colorful event for Boholanos and foreign guests alike. The BE Grand Bohol International Marathon will bring in participants from all over the globe, eager to experience not just a race, but a cultural celebration.

Every year, the organizers continue to look for ways to enhance the experience for participants, making it one of the most anticipated sporting events in Bohol. With this year’s colorful theme, the BE Grand Bohol International Marathon is set to happen on Aug. 25 in Panglao. / PR