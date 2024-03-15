BE Group’s vision: Build a sustainable haven on Siargao Island

THE resort chain of Cebu-based BE Group of Companies is committed to constructing a sustainable resort project on Siargao Island, the country’s surfing capital, despite concerns that the development could disrupt the island’s ecological balance.

During BE Resort Siargao’s groundbreaking event on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, BE Group president and chief executive officer Grand Benedicto pledged his dedication towards sustainable and responsible tourism, in addition to providing unparalleled luxury retreats for Siargao’s burgeoning tourism industry.

He said they will integrate eco-friendly features into every aspect of the resort’s design and operations, promote environmental stewardship and preserve the pristine beauty of Siargao.

“We will install solar panels to augment our power requirements. We will have a gray water line and a sewage treatment plan that will recycle water so we will have zero discharge. We will also install a cistern tank to collect rainwater for irrigation, LED and cost-efficient lights, inverter air-conditioned units to save on power, power-saving devices and systems in rooms, and double-glazed doors and windows for heat and sound-blocking properties. There will be more as we build, but that’s what I can think of right now,” said Benedicto.

He added that with sustainability as its core, this new resort will set a standard for eco-tourism on the island, as post-pandemic travelers increasingly seek destinations that prioritize environmental responsibility. Additionally, it will generate additional employment and livelihoods for locals.

BE Resort Siargao is building a three-level resort project that sits on a 5,000-square-meter property. It will have close to 100 rooms, the biggest so far in terms of accommodation on the island, that will be completed in 2026.

Expansion outside Cebu

This is the company’s second expansion outside of Cebu and the first in Mindanao. After BE Mactan, the firm spread its wings to Panglao, Bohol by developing BE Grand Resort- Bohol.

Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas (Surigao del Norte, 1st District) said BE Group’s decision to put up sustainable investments in Siargao, re-affirms the island’s position on the global stage by offering world-class hospitality service and amenities and enhancing the island experience.

“BE Resort Siargao will undoubtedly play a crucial role in upholding the principles of sustainability and responsible tourism,” Matugas said.

Siargao was hailed as one of the top 10 islands in Asia in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023. It landed in the 10th spot with 87.73 points, while Boracay placed third with 90.74 points and Palawan in the sixth spot with 89.71 points.

Siargao Island welcomed 529,822 tourist arrivals in 2023, up from 25,088 tourists in 2022. The Department of Tourism-Caraga said out of the total tourist arrivals last year, some 476,074 were domestic tourists and 53,748 were foreign visitors. / KOC