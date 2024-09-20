BE Residences breaks ground on Balai Helena in Panglao

Future expansion and brand consistency

Balai Helena is the latest in a series of Balai projects by BE Residences.

“We’re currently discussing with our architects two additional Balai projects—one in Cebu and another in Bohol. Our goal is to maintain the same look and feel across all Balai projects to protect the brand identity,” said chief executive officer Grand Benedicto.

The brand aims to provide resort-like living with modern amenities, focusing on appealing to both locals and investors.

“Balai has become synonymous with providing a home for every Cebuano, and now Boholanos as well,” said Chief operating officer Nova Noval.

Market appeal

Pricing for the units starts at P3.2 million for studio apartments, inclusive of miscellaneous charges. Demand has been higher than expected for larger units, with one and two-bedroom units being sold out faster than anticipated. “We were surprised to see that the larger units, such as one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, sold out first. We initially thought the smaller units would be more in demand,” shared Noval.

Additional ventures

In addition to Balai Helena, BE Residences is expanding into the limited service hotel sector with BE Pods Lahug and BE Pods Alona. Both ventures are set to break ground this year. “We’re very excited to bring the BE Pods brand to life,” Noval said.

Balai Helena stands out as a significant addition to BE Residences’ portfolio, blending sustainability with modern comforts, all while maintaining its Filipino identity.