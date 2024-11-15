BE Residences Lahug kicks off holiday season with eco-friendly tree lighting, launch of BE Pods

BE Residences Lahug kicked off the holiday season with an eco-friendly Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024. This year’s tree was crafted from repurposed materials, each chosen for its meaningful past. An old door from BE Grand Resort Bohol, wood offcuts from the newly completed Mabuhay Tower, and a reclaimed headboard from Berben Wood were integrated into the design.
Alongside the holiday celebration, the event marked the grand opening of BE Pods, the latest addition to BE Residences Lahug. Tailored to meet the needs of modern travelers, BE Pods combines convenience, comfort, and a sense of community within an urban setting. Its 47 rooms are thoughtfully designed to accommodate various types of guests, whether they’re visiting for a short stay, a long-term residency, or somewhere in between.
BE Pods offers a variety of stylish and practical room options. The Deluxe King rooms, measuring 30 square meters, are available in six units, providing ample space for solo travelers or couples. For friends or colleagues traveling together, the Deluxe Twin rooms, at 24 square meters each, are ideal and available in abundance with 39 units. These rooms provide a comfortable, cozy setup while maintaining an elegant aesthetic.
The Two-Bedroom Family units offer plenty of space, with separate bedrooms for added privacy and comfort. This layout is perfect for larger families or groups, providing an ideal setting for extended stays which provide privacy with togetherness in a homelike layout.
BE Pods extends its amenities to create a well-rounded experience. Resort-inspired facilities encourage relaxation and wellness, while an inviting coworking space caters to the needs of today’s remote professionals, entrepreneurs, and students. Its coworking area, BE@work, is designed to foster productivity within a relaxed and modern environment, making it suitable for working or studying individuals.
BE Residences Lahug further supports diverse lifestyles through amenities like BE Lockers, providing secure storage for long-term residents, and BE@work, where people can collaborate or focus on individual projects. These multipurpose facilities offer BE Residences a truly flexible environment, where guests can stay, work, live, and store their belongings all in one place.
The eco-friendly Christmas tree lighting and the launch of BE Pods showed BE Residences Lahug’s forward-thinking approach to hospitality. With sustainable practices and a diverse range of amenities tailored to contemporary lifestyles, BE Residences Lahug continues to create a welcoming community that caters to the needs of guests and residents alike, enhancing both their quality of life and their connection to the environment. S