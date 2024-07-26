BE U redefines student and professional living in Talamban

BE U Residences features a range of amenities designed for comfort and convenience. The ground floor includes a welcoming lobby and secure bike parking. The Flight Deck Floor offers an outdoor fitness park for physical and mental well-being. The fourth floor has a lounge and fitness pad for relaxation and exercise. The 12th floor provides a zen zone for quiet work, while the Collab Cloud Floor is dedicated to group projects and networking. The Launch Pad Floor features a game room for socializing and group activities.

The residential units include studio apartments at 18 square meters, one-bedroom units at 25 square meters, and two-bedroom units at 37 square meters. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with a dining area, living space, kitchen, and a toilet and bath, providing a complete and functional living experience.

The event also featured guest speaker Coach Chot Reyes, the current head coach for the TNT Tropang Giga and former head coach for Gilas Pilipinas. Coach Reyes delivered an inspiring talk, drawing parallels between the drive needed to succeed in the real estate industry and the historic first-ever Olympics qualifying win of Gilas Pilipinas.

Exciting times are indeed in store near USC Talamban Campus. BE U is a place where you can define your space and create your story. Find yourself at the University of BE Residences, where U can truly BE U!