BE Uptown Park: Where luxury meets the city’s pulse

Nestled in the heart of Cebu, where the metropolis thrives, the BE Uptown Park Residences caters to professionals, families, and investors vying for a piece of Cebu’s burgeoning real estate market.

Unifying the outdoors with the indoors

Beautifully crafted and designed for future tenants, BE Uptown Park Residences is more than an architectural marvel—it’s an integrated experience. It redefines upscale living with its meticulously designed units that blend function with elegance. The residences offer spacious layouts ranging from chic studios and one-bedroom units to expansive multi-room options, including two-bedroom units. BE Uptown Park also introduces patio suites and sky villas—a first in Cebu City.

Patio suites are select units with balconies overlooking the Eco Garden, a beautifully landscaped park that serves as a tranquil escape into nature.

With only three exclusive units available, the Sky Villas are two-storey penthouses offering expansive living spaces, premium finishes, and panoramic 360° views of the beautiful Queen City of the South. These villas blend privacy with eco-conscious design, providing an unmatched living experience that future tenants are sure to love and enjoy.

Each unit is designed to be a sanctuary for its occupants. Large windows fill each home with natural light, creating a sense of openness that brings the outdoors inside, while expansive balconies offer stunning views of Cebu’s vibrant uptown. BE Uptown Park redefines city living in Cebu, blending modernity, sustainability, and nature.

The BE Uptown Park sets a new standard for sustainable urban living with green spaces, eco-friendly infrastructure, native flora, energy-efficient systems, and rainwater harvesting—creating a sanctuary in the heart of Cebu.

At The SkyLounge in Mabuhay Tower, Cebu Business Park, BE Residences unveils its vision with couture by Philipp Tampus, The Escarios, and Philip Rodriguez, showcasing eco-living, eco-experiences, and eco-leisure. A rising star in real estate, the BE Group of Companies stands out for its thoughtful growth and innovative, customer-focused developments.