Bea Alonzo returns to the Philippines

Bea Alonzo is reportedly back in the Philippines for the taping of her upcoming GMA Network series, “Whispers From Heaven.”

The actress was seen in an Instagram post with several fans who took photos with her on set, accompanied by the caption, “Back to work!”

However, the photo was reportedly deleted later for an undisclosed reason. Until now, Bea’s camp has yet to respond regarding whether her wedding plans will still push through.

Still, rumors continue to circulate that she and her fiancé, Vincent Co, are still together. / TRC S