Bea Alonzo sparks speculation after seen without ring

NETIZENS have noticed actress Bea Alonzo no longer wearing her ring in recent social media posts.

One Instagram follower commented, “11th photo showing no engagement or wedding ring?”

In June 2025, Bea previously made headlines after showcasing a large diamond ring believed to be her engagement ring from fiancé Vincent Co.

This also drew comparisons to a similar situation in 2024, when her engagement to actor Dominic Roque did not push through and she was later seen no longer wearing the ring given to her at the time.

As of now, Bea has not released any official statement regarding the status of her engagement or whether the wedding is still pushing through.

The actress is currently busy filming her upcoming GMA teleserye “Whispers from Heaven.” / TRC S