Bea Alonzo’s cyber libel case against former assistant dismissed

THE Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the cyber libel case filed by actress Bea Alonzo against her former assistant.

In a revelation made on showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin’s radio program “Cristy Ferminute,” co-host Romel Chika said Alonzo’s case lacked strong evidence.

“The release stated there was insufficient evidence, and it was not proven, so it was dismissed,” Fermin said.

During the broadcast, Fermin and Chika hinted at positive developments regarding their own legal situation. Fermin humorously remarked, “Hope all,” referring to the potential resolution of their own cyber libel case, which Alonzo had also filed against them.

Flor Magallon, Alonzo’s former assistant, was the person named in the actress’s dismissed lawsuit. Magallon is reportedly in a relationship with Alonzo’s family driver, Efren Torres delos Reyes. Delos Reyes has also filed a complaint with the Department of Labor and Employment and the National Labor Relations Commission for non-payment of night shift differential pay, holiday pay, 13th-month pay and separation pay. / HBL