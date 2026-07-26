Bea Alonzo’s tarot reader gains more clients

Tarot reader Niki Vizcarra admitted that her client list has grown since the video featuring her accurate predictions about Bea Alonzo went viral.

For now, however, she limits her appointments to five clients a day. “Only recently, I decided to accept just five people a day so things stay relaxed. Sunday is my only day off. I want to accommodate everyone, but I really only see five people each day,” she said in an exclusive interview with Pep.ph.

Niki appeared as Bea Alonzo’s guest in the actress’ vlog in January 2021, where she gave a tarot reading based on Bea’s cards. Among her predictions was: “You’ll have a civil wedding, but it won’t happen anytime soon. Still, your wedding and married life will be wonderful. If you got married now, there’s a chance you could separate. The person you’ll marry is already mature. He’s mature in the way he thinks, and his love for you is genuine.”

Niki said she was surprised that her tarot reading for Bea became viral. However, she admitted that she no longer remembers any of what she said during the session. “After a reading session, the information disappears from our minds, and that’s actually good for us. The gods intended it that way so we don’t become overloaded with information because we read thousands of people every week.”

She also said she does not like giving negative predictions. “I don’t like negativity. I don’t declare anything negative over anyone or over the country. I’m also not into politics or the kind of doomsday predictions associated with Nostradamus. I just want to share blessings. I don’t want to bring curses.” / TRC S