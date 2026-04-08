Bea Borres sparks debate with ‘honest’ Fusion Alley review, explains her side

CONTENT creator Bea Borres has sparked online debate following her “honest review” of Fusion Alley in a vlog uploaded on YouTube on April 1, 2026.

The popular food destination in Sampaloc, Manila, has long been a hotspot for food vloggers. Borres, however, drew criticism after describing a baked sushi roll as “a no for me,” with some netizens calling it disrespectful to express such feedback in front of the vendor.

Others came to her defense, arguing that in a space where many creators tend to give overwhelmingly positive reviews, Borres stood out for offering a more candid take.

Addressing the backlash, she said, “From the start of the video, I already said I’d give my honest rating whether the food was good or not… I understand where some of you are coming from, and maybe I could have delivered it more gently, but at the end of the day, this is what I do. I share my real experience.”

Fusion Alley’s management also released a statement, now taken down, recognizing the role of content creators in promoting the space, but noted that Borres had not coordinated prior to filming.

Borres responded by saying the location is a public space and that she was unaware of any administrative office on-site. (JAT)