PHILIPPINE representative Bea Millan-Windorski capped her Miss Universe 2026 journey with a third runner-up finish at the 75th edition of the international pageant, held on November 24, 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, in the Philippines).

The 24-year-old beauty queen from La Union made it through several rounds of competition, advancing first to the Top 30, then the Top 12 and eventually the Top 5, keeping the Philippines in contention for its fifth Miss Universe crown.

For the evening gown round, Bea wore an ivory creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez, paying tribute to the Philippines as the “Pearl of the Orient.”

Inspired by the pristine white sand beaches of the Visayas, particularly Cebu, the gown featured mother-of-pearl embellishments, seashell, coral and pawikan (sea turtle) motifs. Its oyster-shell Capiz beads also referenced the country's nickname, while a sun motif at the back drew inspiration from the Philippine flag.

The gown carried a personal connection to Bea's environmental advocacy, with its marine-inspired details reflecting her longstanding involvement in conservation.

Her performance earned her a spot in the Top 5, where she faced two question-and-answer rounds that brought her advocacies to the forefront.

For the first question, Bea was asked: “After 75 years, how would you convince doubters that the Miss Universe pageant is still relevant?”

She answered:

“I am so honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it is honoring the past, present and future of women. I am standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me who believed in a kinder, a brighter future, and I would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve.

“I would use my experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations to continue my work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world. Maraming salamat po!”

For the final question, the remaining five delegates were asked: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?”

Drawing from her experience as an environmentalist and her decade-long involvement in sea turtle conservation, Bea called on world leaders to listen to nature and learn from its lessons of cooperation.

She answered:

“As someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn.

“I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years, and what we've often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite. The strongest sea turtle hatchlings had actually to stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea.

“I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise.”

The Philippines eventually finished as third runner-up, behind the first and second runners-up and the newly crowned Miss Universe.

Bea's Top 5 finish marked another strong showing for the Philippines in the international pageant, following Catriona Gray's victory in 2018.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico won Miss Universe 2026, the pageant’s 75th edition. (JAT)