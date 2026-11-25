BEA MILLAN-WINDORSKI may have missed the Miss Universe crown, but her journey to the Top 5 gave the Philippines several moments to remember.

From an evening gown inspired by the country’s coastal treasures to an answer that drew on her decade-long involvement in sea turtle conservation, the 24-year-old delegate brought her environmental advocacy to the international stage.

At the 75th edition of the pageant, held on Nov. 24 (Nov. 25 in the Philippines) at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Philippines finished third runner-up among the five finalists.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto took home the crown, followed by Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic as first runner-up, Clara Vegas of Venezuela as second runner-up, Bea as third runner-up and Georgia Waddington of New Zealand as fourth runner-up.

Here are five highlights from Bea’s Miss Universe 2026 journey.

A strong showing for the Philippines

Bea advanced through the competition’s major cuts, making it to the Top 30, Top 12 and eventually the Top 5. Her performance kept the Philippines in contention for its fifth Miss Universe crown and gave Filipino pageant fans another reason to follow the country’s campaign on the international stage.

A pearl-inspired tribute to the Philippines

For the evening gown competition, Bea wore an ivory creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez, inspired by the Philippines as the Pearl of the Orient.

Drawing inspiration from the country’s coastal landscapes, particularly the white sand beaches of Cebu, the gown featured mother-of-pearl embellishments, seashell, coral and pawikan (sea turtle) motifs. Oyster-shell Capiz beads referenced the country’s nickname, while a sun motif at the back drew inspiration from the Philippine flag.

The design also carried a personal connection to Bea’s environmental advocacy, with its marine-inspired details reflecting her longstanding involvement in conservation.

Making a case for Miss Universe

During the first question-and-answer round, the Top 5 finalists were asked: “After 75 years, how would you convince doubters that the Miss Universe pageant is still relevant?”

Bea highlighted the pageant’s role in honoring generations of women and creating opportunities for future leaders.

“I am so honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it is honoring the past, present and future of women. I am standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me who believed in a kinder, a brighter future, and I would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve.

“I would use my experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations to continue my work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world. Maraming salamat po!” she answered.

The lesson of ‘turtle mentality’

Perhaps one of Bea’s most memorable moments came during the final question-and-answer round.

Asked what the world needs most from its leaders, she drew from her decade-long involvement in sea turtle conservation to share a lesson on cooperation and collective progress.

“As someone who has been an environmentalist my whole life, I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn.

“I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years, and what we’ve often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite. The strongest sea turtle hatchlings had actually to stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea.

“I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise,” she said.

Although the crown went to Puerto Rico’s Barreto, Bea’s third runner-up finish added another notable chapter to the Philippines’ Miss Universe history.

The country has four Miss Universe winners: Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. / JAT