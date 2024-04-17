Beach resort in Panglao, Bohol ordered closed due to absence of business permit

THE local government unit of Panglao, Bohol, has ordered the closure of a beach resort due to the establishment's failure to secure a business permit.

The closure order dated April 16, 2024 was personally served to the Villa Tomasa Q White Beach Resort (previously Alona Kew White Beach Resort), which is run by the Guardo family from Cebu, by Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay and the head of the Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO).

Mayor Arcay was informed by one of the resort owners, Dondon Guardo, that their landlord has not yet obtained a business permit.

Arcay claimed that despite sending a notification to the resort on April 6, 2024, requesting that they renew their business permit, their BPLO personnel was not allowed admission.

"Oras nga ma comply nila tanan nga duna na silay (Once they secured the business permit) I can lift up, I can open, samtang wala pa sirado gyud (but for the time being, they will remain closed)," according to the mayor.

The Alona Kew White Beach Resort is owned by Eteria Evelyn Naval-Flores and Magileo Wlfredo Flores.

The couple reportedly accepted the Guardos' offer to rent the resort for P10 million a month, after which a contract was signed by both parties on January 30, 2023.

The pair claimed that the problem started when Villa Tomasa failed to pay their rent, which reached P63.7 million, and the checks they sent bounced, prompting them to send demand letters pleading with the Guardo family to fulfill their obligations.

The owners said that during their meeting with the Guardo family, the latter offered to make a new contract, which they rejected.

The Flores family then sent a third demand letter to the Guardos on March 27, 2024, expressing their objection to their counterproposal and ordering them to move out of their property. (AYB, TPT)