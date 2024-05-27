‘Beachside Golf Estate’ in Lian, Batangas

MEGAWORLD subsidiary, Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI), is developing a 150-hectare beachside property in Lian, Batangas.

Lialto Beach and Golf Estates will be a sprawling-integrated lifestyle community sitting on a highland featuring sweeping views of the sea and nearby islands.

Carrying a modern eco-minimalist design set amid gently sloping and rolling terrain, the development will feature a residential village, a world-class 18-hole golf course, a beach clubhouse featuring an iconic 20-meter tall lighthouse, landscaped gardens and a nearly one-kilometer coastline that includes a beach area.

The residential village will offer prime lots with sizes ranging from 300 square meters up to 1,200 square meters, including those along the fairways and on elevated areas.

The company is allotting an initial P5 billion to develop Lialto Beach and Golf Estates in the next 10 years. / PR