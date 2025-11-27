‘Beast Games’ 2 pits ‘Strong vs. Smart’

Prime Video announced the second season of “Beast Games,” the record-breaking global competition series from Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, will premiere on Jan. 7, 2026. The first three episodes will be available on Jan. 7 with following episodes dropping weekly thereafter leading up to the Season Two finale on Feb. 25. Prime Video also shared an exclusive first-look tease at the competition series’ iconic Beast City, which will return with the fiercest competitors yet, and a compelling “Strong vs. Smart” narrative that will unfold across the season.

“Beast Games” debut season quickly became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers after only 25 days on platform and has already been renewed for a Season Three as announced at the Amazon upfront presentation in May.

After a record-shattering first season, MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds for Season 2. “Strong vs. Smart” will battle for an eye-watering $5,000,000 prize. As players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps, alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?

Donaldson returns as host and will executive produce. Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins also serve as co-creators. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the Series Director. “Beast Games” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. / PR S