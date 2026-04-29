Beat the heat: Dog-safe frozen treat ideas

When your dog starts panting a little heavier than usual, it’s their way of telling you the heat is getting to them.

This summer, with heat index levels climbing across the Philippines, the weather hasn’t just been uncomfortable for people — it’s been especially tough for pets, who don’t have the same ways of cooling down or communicating discomfort. While keeping dogs in an air-conditioned space helps, not every household can rely on that, especially with rising electricity and fuel costs.

The good news? There are simple, affordable ways to help your dogs stay cool — and it starts right in your kitchen.

Fresh, water-rich treats for your dog

A quick reminder before you start: not all fruits are dog-friendly. Always double-check before sharing your snacks. Grapes, cherries and avocados can be toxic to dogs, even in small amounts. (Water content percentages are based on nutritional data compiled by Healthline.)

Hydrating, dog-safe treats can help boost your pet’s water intake during hot weather, especially through naturally moisture-rich foods like cucumber, which is about 95 percent water and offers a crunchy, low-calorie snack. Celery, at nearly 95 percent water, also supports digestion while helping keep dogs cool.

Watermelon, made up of around 91 percent water, is a summer favorite — but seeds should always be removed due to choking and digestive risks. Strawberries contain about 91 percent water and are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, though they should be given in moderation due to their natural sugar and fiber content.

Cantaloupe, at about 90 percent water, is another light and refreshing option, as long as the rind and seeds are removed. Carrots, which contain about 86–95 percent water, are a classic chew that can be made extra refreshing by boiling them in dog-safe, low-sodium broth, freezing them and serving them as cooling snacks.

Instead of serving these fruits and vegetables plain, you can also turn them into frozen treats for added enrichment and cooling relief.

Frozen fruit bowls

Start by chopping dog-safe fruits like seedless watermelon, cucumber and strawberries into small, bite-sized pieces. Place them into a medium-sized, freezer-safe bowl, filling it about halfway. Pour clean drinking water over the fruits until they are fully submerged.

Next, place a smaller bowl or cup in the center. This creates a hollow space once frozen, making it easier for your dog to lick and enjoy. Add more water if needed to keep it steady.

Freeze for several hours or overnight until completely solid. Once frozen, remove the smaller bowl by briefly rinsing it with water if needed. The result is a fruit-filled ice ring—or “cooling bowl” — that your dog can enjoy as it slowly melts.

Yogurt ice cream treats

Cut your choice of dog-safe fruit into small pieces and blend them with plain, unsweetened yogurt until smooth and creamy. Bananas work especially well as a base, creating a thicker, ice cream-like texture.

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and smooth the top. Freeze for a few hours until it reaches a scoopable consistency.

Before serving, let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften slightly. Serve in your dog’s bowl as a cool, creamy treat. Yogurt should be given in moderation, especially for dogs with lactose sensitivity.

Fruit pupsicles

Blend dog-safe fruits with plain Greek yogurt until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds or ice cube trays, tapping gently to remove air bubbles.

Freeze until solid, then pop them out and serve as a refreshing treat your dog can safely enjoy on hot days.