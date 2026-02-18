Beautéverse 2026: The Global Beauty Arena recognizes Cebuana master artist as Top Master Awardee and Team Leader Master

Beyond her achievements as a practitioner, Alecha also mentors aspiring artists in the SPMU industry. In her training programs, she emphasizes not only advanced techniques but also strict infection control, proper sanitation protocols, hygiene standards and professional ethics. She believes that technical excellence must always be paired with responsibility and safety to protect both clients and artists.

Excellence with purpose

For Alecha, beauty goes beyond aesthetics; it is about empowerment and meaningful transformation. She sees semi-permanent makeup as a craft that enhances confidence and improves lives.

Her success is rooted in discipline, continuous learning and a deep commitment to client care. She maintains that true mastery requires skill, integrity, leadership and heart.

Leading and inspiring

Her recognition at Beautéverse 2026 as Top Master Awardee and Team Leader Master highlights not only her artistic excellence but also her influence and leadership within the industry. Alecha remains dedicated to inspiring fellow artists to pursue their dreams relentlessly and to use their craft to contribute positively to society.

“As artists, we have the power to uplift and inspire,” she shared. “Keep fighting for your dreams and use your talent to create meaningful impact.”

Looking ahead

With international recognition and an expanding role as both artist and mentor, Alecha continues to elevate her expertise while proudly representing Cebu on global platforms.

Her message remains strong and unwavering: Fight for your dreams and let your artistry leave a lasting legacy. / PR S