Cebu

Beauty Addict back, reveals ‘New Light’

A COUPLE OF SMILES. Carlos and Janeanne Veloso pose at the event with goodies in hand and smiles on their faces.
SLAY SIS. Dolled up in pearly white was Cebuana influencer Kryz Uy, who could not resist a night of beauty and glitz.
BEAUTY QUEEN. Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Aberasturi-Arcenas (right) strikes a pose with her event companion, Crystal (left).
DREAM TEAM. Socializing in the refreshments area are key people from the Rustan’s team (from left): Rustan’s Cebu store branch manager Joselito Macachor, Rustan Commercial Corp. beauty marketing communication division manager Jackie Avecilla, and Rustan Commercial Corp. vice president for store operations Val Khodaverdi.
GLAM IN GREEN. Green was the theme, and the three ladies looking glam in it (from left) are Sam Manigsaca, Eva Patalinjug and Jaja Chiongbian Rama.
Someone once said that beauty is power and a smile is its sword—as a smile is the truest expression of beauty. Well, smiles were definitely around at the much-awaited Beauty Addict Event held annually by Rustan’s The Beauty Source on Oct. 5, 2023.

This year the theme was “Seeing Beauty in a New Light”—a glowing theme for the event’s seventh year in Cebu City. With captivating light installations and the “Hollywood-esque” GlamBot, guests were indulged as they stepped into a world of luxe and glamor.

The reason why the event is so well-loved by Cebuano Beauty Addicts is not only because of the exclusive special offers presented during the event, it’s also because of the connection—those moments when you’re lining up for the little games and activities and you bump into someone you know or end up striking a conversation with someone new, or even the games and activities you do with the beauty brands. For a couple of magical hours, people get to interact with the brands they love and also connect to other people who share the same interests in beauty.

In its signature fashion, the event also had performances. This year, it was done by singer Raphiel Shannon who was accompanied by the harmonies of the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra.

What better way to end a busy afternoon of games and activities than refreshments and a music set by DJ Kate Jagdon featuring rhythmic beats that enchanted guests to dance the night away?

This year’s Beauty Addict Event was full of glitz and glam, definitely leaving us excited for the next one.

beauty

