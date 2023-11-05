Beauty Addict back, reveals ‘New Light’

Someone once said that beauty is power and a smile is its sword—as a smile is the truest expression of beauty. Well, smiles were definitely around at the much-awaited Beauty Addict Event held annually by Rustan’s The Beauty Source on Oct. 5, 2023.

This year the theme was “Seeing Beauty in a New Light”—a glowing theme for the event’s seventh year in Cebu City. With captivating light installations and the “Hollywood-esque” GlamBot, guests were indulged as they stepped into a world of luxe and glamor.

The reason why the event is so well-loved by Cebuano Beauty Addicts is not only because of the exclusive special offers presented during the event, it’s also because of the connection—those moments when you’re lining up for the little games and activities and you bump into someone you know or end up striking a conversation with someone new, or even the games and activities you do with the beauty brands. For a couple of magical hours, people get to interact with the brands they love and also connect to other people who share the same interests in beauty.

In its signature fashion, the event also had performances. This year, it was done by singer Raphiel Shannon who was accompanied by the harmonies of the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra.

What better way to end a busy afternoon of games and activities than refreshments and a music set by DJ Kate Jagdon featuring rhythmic beats that enchanted guests to dance the night away?

This year’s Beauty Addict Event was full of glitz and glam, definitely leaving us excited for the next one.