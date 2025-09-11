‘Beauty Empire’ nearing finale

The final act is about to unfold, and viewers must brace for the last three weeks of GMA Network, Viu Philippines and CreaZion Studios’ hit revenge drama series, “Beauty Empire.”

As Eddie’s (Sid Lucero) darkest secrets surface, Noreen’s (Barbie Forteza) plans for his downfall become sharper than ever. All she needs now is the alliance of Velma (Ruffa Gutierrez) and Shari (Kyline Alcantara). Their scheme, however, is fraught with peril — one wrong move could cost a life. Will Noreen succeed, or will Eddie strike back with even greater fury?

Also in the cast are Sam Concepcion as Migoy, Korean actor and K-pop star Choi Bo-Min as Alex, and Chai Fonacier as Kriselda, with the special participation of Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz as Clara. “Beauty Empire” is created by award-winning filmmaker Real Florido and veteran screenwriter Rona Co of CreaZion Studios Creatives, under the direction of Mark Sicat Dela Cruz.

Catch the final three weeks of Beauty Empire on GMA Prime, Mondays to Thursdays at 9:35 p.m. Global audiences can also tune in via GMA Pinoy TV, with episodes streaming on Viu. / PR