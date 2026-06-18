Beauty Gonzalez, Kris Bernal reveal they have no prenup agreements

Actresses Beauty Gonzalez and Kris Bernal revealed that they did not sign prenuptial agreements with their respective husbands before getting married.

Beauty admitted that her mother wanted her to have a prenup, but her husband, Norman Crisologo, was not in favor of the idea.

“My mom actually wanted that. But for Norman, whatever is his is also mine. We never really had any complications about it,” Beauty said during her guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

Kris shared that she and her husband, Perry Choi, also chose not to sign a prenup.

“We don’t have a prenup either. I guess it really depends on the people involved,” Kris said during the same interview.

“For us, it’s because of the kind of personalities Perry and I have. We’re very understanding of each other and we know each other well. Maybe because of how much we love one another, I feel like it would be okay if I lost everything, or if nothing was left for me. That’s how he is, and I feel the same way about him,” she added. / TRC