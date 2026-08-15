Beauty queen, boyfriend die in car accident

LOCAL beauty queen Alexis Ann Ramos, 25, died in a car accident in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2026.

Ramos was crowned Mutya ng Cauayan 2023 and was named second runner-up at Queen Isabela 2024.

According to PEP.ph, her death was confirmed by the Cauayan City Government in a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 10.

Meanwhile, 98.5 iFM Cauayan reported that Ramos’ boyfriend James also died after their car crashed into a parked truck in Cauayan, Isabela.

James, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, was declared dead on arrival. Ramos died several hours later. Another passenger remains in the hospital and is being monitored. / TRC