Beauty queen loses P100K in ride-hailing vehicle

CHELSEA Fernandez shared on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, that she lost P100,000 in cash after accidentally leaving it inside a ride-hailing vehicle she had booked.

According to Chelsea, the incident happened just a few hours after her final walk as Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 during The Miss Philippines coronation ball on May 10.

“She doesn’t know it yet, but after this event, she’ll lose P100k after leaving it in the car she booked and no one will help and cooperate. I don’t know anymore. I feel devastated,” she wrote in the caption.

She did not mention the name of the Transport Network Vehicle Service, but said that she has already reported the incident to the police. / TRC