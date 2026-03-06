Beauty queens Carandang, Kierulf spark dating rumors

MANY believe beauty queens and LGBTQ+ personalities Katrice Kierulf and Chezka Carandang may now be in a relationship.

This came after the two were spotted on a date in Boracay, which they also shared on their social media pages on Feb. 18, 2026.

Kierulf is an actress and influencer known for her bold content. She is the former girlfriend of Klea Pineda, who is currently in a relationship with actress Janella Salvador. Kierulf is also a private pilot and a former finalist in Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Carandang, meanwhile, is a commercial pilot and a former candidate in Miss Earth Philippines 2015. She was also recognized as a Woman of Influence awardee by Cosmopolitan Philippines for her advocacy supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Carandang recently went through a breakup after ending her eight-year relationship with beauty queen Claire Inso. / TRC