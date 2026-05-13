Beauty queens sign with VMX

AT LEAST 11 beauty queens under ALV Talent Circuit officially signed contracts with VMX (formerly Vivamax) under Viva Entertainment on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Among those who signed were Tracy Maureen Perez, Zia Arboleda, Nikki Buenafe, Meridith Bobadilla, Bea Ocampo, MJ Suarez, CJ Torcido, Erika Davis, Keylyn Trajano, Alyssa Geronimo and Margarette Briton.

“It depends on the artist. If they want to transition and try something new, we won’t force them, but if they’re open to it,” said Vincent del Rosario, president and CEO of Viva Entertainment, when asked in an interview whether the artists were willing to take on more daring roles.

Viva and ALV Talent Circuit, owned by talent manager and Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria, have now entered into a partnership.

“Arnold has been a friend of mine for a long time. He was already promoting concerts when he was just 16 years old. We’ve worked together for many years and have co-managed several artists,” del Rosario said.

Viva also announced that the VMX Club, a 1,200-square-meter venue, is set to open at Newport World Resorts in August. / TRC