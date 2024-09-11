‘Bebinca’ to intensify habagat, bring rains to Cebu, other areas

THE state weather bureau has said that Tropical Storm Bebinca is not expected to have a direct impact on the Philippines upon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

However, Bebinca is likely to intensify the current southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing rainy weather to many parts of the country, including Cebu, this weekend.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Bebinca was located 1,750 kilometers east-northeast of Eastern Visayas, moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

While Bebinca remains outside PAR as of Wednesday afternoon, its trough is already affecting weather conditions in several regions, including Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and northern and western parts of Mindanao.

Pagasa expects moderate to heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods and landslides in these areas.

Bebinca is projected to enter PAR by Friday afternoon or evening and exit by Saturday morning.

Pagasa noted that the tropical cyclone would stay far from the Philippine landmass throughout its forecast track and is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, potentially reaching typhoon status by late Thursday.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Alfredo “Al” Quiblat Jr. advised the public to remain vigilant despite Bebinca not directly impacting the country.

“We encourage everyone to monitor Pagasa’s updates as these weather disturbances continue to develop,” Quiblat said.

Pagasa also anticipates increased cyclonic activity in September, with forecasts indicating the development of two more tropical cyclones in the coming weeks.

The state weather bureau is closely monitoring another low-pressure area that may develop into a cyclone by mid-September. (JBB WITH SunStar Philippines)