Becoming Her: BaddieCon 2026 redefines modern womanhood through strength, community, and self-actualization

ON MARCH 29, 2026, a distinct energy filled The Rocks Grill & Tavern in Cebu, not the fleeting excitement typical of lifestyle events, but something more enduring. The Baddie Con: Becoming Her, hosted by Anne Porter, brought together a carefully curated gathering of women for an experience that merged physical expression, intellectual exchange, and emotional resonance.
Framed by its guiding philosophy -- “Train strong. Think bold. Become her.” -- the event positioned itself at the intersection of fitness, personal development, and community-building. According to Anne Porter, its purpose was to equip women with practical tools for confidence, health, and professional growth while fostering meaningful connections.
Voices of Experience: The Women Behind the Conversations
Integral to the event’s depth was its lineup of speakers, each bringing a distinct perspective shaped by professional expertise and personal journey.
* Juli Ponder opened with a session on mobility and recovery, grounded in both science and lived resilience. As a cancer survivor and movement specialist, she emphasized sustainable strength, guiding women to build bodies that are not only strong, but adaptable and enduring.
* Hannah Grace Malayao explored the evolving landscape of digital work. Her talk centered on building income streams without compromising identity, encouraging women to design careers that align with both financial goals and personal values.
* Anne Porter delivered a framework for confidence-building that extends beyond appearance. Drawing on her journey in engineering, performance, and content creation, she outlined how women can build confidence across their bodies, voices, and skills.
* Candiz Gayle provided a practical approach to strength training and nutrition. As a pioneering Filipina in natural bodybuilding, she highlighted discipline, consistency, and the empowering effects of lifting, both physically and mentally.
* Joannah Jane Sy shared insights from building a brand from the ground up, offering a candid perspective on the realities of entrepreneurship -- mistakes included -- and the resilience required to grow a business.
* Crystal Star Aberasturi-Kang brought an industry lens to the discussion, speaking on the challenges and opportunities within the beauty business, and what it takes to sustain and scale a brand in a competitive market.
Collectively, the speakers did more than inform, they contextualized success in a way that felt attainable, grounded, and deeply human, which women attendees were able to relate.
Embodied Strength: Performance as Statement
One of the defining moments of the afternoon came through a series of aerial performances by the Fit and Fab Aerial Performers. Far from a decorative interlude, these performances served as a powerful visual thesis for the event. The message was clear: strength and femininity are not opposing forces, but complementary dimensions of identity, central to the idea of Becoming Her.
Intellectual Exchange and Collective Insight
While the performances and talks set the tone, it was the mastermind session that anchored the event intellectually and emotionally. As outlined in the program, this segment invited participants to engage directly with speakers through open dialogue.
What unfolded was less a conventional Q&A and more a participatory forum. Women posed questions spanning career transitions, digital entrepreneurship, physical health, and personal confidence – reflecting the multifaceted challenges of contemporary womanhood.
More notably, the session's value extended beyond expert responses. Participants began responding to one another, offering insights drawn from lived experience. The dynamic shifted from top-down instruction to horizontal exchange, reinforcing the event’s emphasis on community as a catalyst for growth.
In this space, relatability became a form of empowerment. Shared narratives dissolved isolation, replacing it with a sense of collective momentum.
Ritual and Recognition: Celebrating the Process of Becoming
As the formal program transitioned into evening socials, the tone evolved into one of reflection and celebration. Among the most poignant elements of the event was the wine toasting and flower-giving ceremony, an activity included in the event’s social framework.
Symbolically simple yet emotionally resonant, the ritual marked a shift in focus: from achievement to acknowledgment. Each glass raised and each flower received represented not a final state, but an ongoing journey.
In honoring “the women they are becoming,” the ceremony underscored a critical distinction. Growth is not defined solely by milestones, but by the continuous act of choosing self-development -- an ethos that permeated the entire event.
A Cohesive Vision of Modern Empowerment
BaddieCon’s official theme -- “Train strong. Think bold. Become her” -- provided a structural framework. Yet the unifying concept that emerged organically throughout the day was Becoming Her.
Through physical performance, participants witnessed the possibilities of the body.
Through expert insights, they gained tools for growth.
Through dialogue, they engaged with shared realities.
Through ritual, they acknowledged their own progression.
Beyond the Event
If its success is to be measured, it's its aftereffect, in conversations continued, collaborations formed, and personal commitments renewed.
Ultimately, BaddieCon 2026 did not attempt to define what a woman should become. Instead, it created the conditions for each participant to define it for herself. And in doing so, it captured the essence of its theme with clarity and conviction: Becoming her is not a destination; it is a deliberate, ongoing act. (PR)