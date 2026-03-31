Becoming Her: BaddieCon 2026 redefines modern womanhood through strength, community, and self-actualization

Voices of Experience: The Women Behind the Conversations

Integral to the event’s depth was its lineup of speakers, each bringing a distinct perspective shaped by professional expertise and personal journey.

* Juli Ponder opened with a session on mobility and recovery, grounded in both science and lived resilience. As a cancer survivor and movement specialist, she emphasized sustainable strength, guiding women to build bodies that are not only strong, but adaptable and enduring.

* Hannah Grace Malayao explored the evolving landscape of digital work. Her talk centered on building income streams without compromising identity, encouraging women to design careers that align with both financial goals and personal values.

* Anne Porter delivered a framework for confidence-building that extends beyond appearance. Drawing on her journey in engineering, performance, and content creation, she outlined how women can build confidence across their bodies, voices, and skills.

* Candiz Gayle provided a practical approach to strength training and nutrition. As a pioneering Filipina in natural bodybuilding, she highlighted discipline, consistency, and the empowering effects of lifting, both physically and mentally.

* Joannah Jane Sy shared insights from building a brand from the ground up, offering a candid perspective on the realities of entrepreneurship -- mistakes included -- and the resilience required to grow a business.

* Crystal Star Aberasturi-Kang brought an industry lens to the discussion, speaking on the challenges and opportunities within the beauty business, and what it takes to sustain and scale a brand in a competitive market.

Collectively, the speakers did more than inform, they contextualized success in a way that felt attainable, grounded, and deeply human, which women attendees were able to relate.

Embodied Strength: Performance as Statement

One of the defining moments of the afternoon came through a series of aerial performances by the Fit and Fab Aerial Performers. Far from a decorative interlude, these performances served as a powerful visual thesis for the event. The message was clear: strength and femininity are not opposing forces, but complementary dimensions of identity, central to the idea of Becoming Her.