Beermen, Chicken Timplados eye redemption in PBA

THE San Miguel Beermen (SMB) and Magnolia Chicken Timplados eye redemption as two giants clash to return to the winning track in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both teams came from closely contested games that saw them losing by a slim margin. The Beermen came short against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 112-116, last Wednesday, April 8, while Magnolia fell short in Manila Clasico against Ginebra, 89-91, last Friday, April 10.

With the likes of double-double machine June Mar Fajardo, import Justin Patton, CJ Perez and Don Trollano also providing the most threats, SMB wants a big bounce-back.

Magnolia, meanwhile, has other things in mind with their own stacked arsenal centered around import Clint Chapman and local reliable Zavier Lucero Mark Barroca, Paul Lee and Rome dela Rosa.

The Beermen and Timplados play at 5:15 p.m., followed by the game between crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and Phoenix Super LPG in the main game at 7:30 p.m. / RSC