Beermen clinch final four berth

THE Converge FiberXers proved themselves worthy challengers, but the mighty San Miguel Beermen rose to the occasion and came out victorious in the end.

June Mar Fajardo stamped his class when it mattered most, coming through with a monstrous double-double of 40 points and 24 rebounds as the Beermen thwarted the FiberXers, 109-105, to secure the last spot in the PBA Governors’ Cup Final Four.

Fajardo went 15-of-27 from the field and 10-of-12 from the stripe in his most productive game in the conference, carrying a heavy load to personally fend off the pesky FiberXers in a do-or-die setto before a good Sunday (Oct. 6, 2024) crowd at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The eight-time MVP winner scored back-to-back baskets to touch off SMB’s 18-6 closing run as the Beermen salvaged the series and found their way to their much-anticipated best-of-seven semifinal duel with the Barangay Ginebra Kings.

The semis unwraps Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig with the Beermen and the Gin Kings clashing in the 5:30 p.m. opener before reigning titlists TNT Tropang Giga and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters slug it out at 7:30 p.m.

“Nag-step up kami lahat sa game na ito. Do-or-die na ito. Kapag natalo kami, uuwi na. Ayaw pa naming umuwi (We all stepped up in this game. It’s do-or-die. If we lose, we go home. We don’t want to go home yet),” said Fajardo in the post-game presser.

“Lagi kaming sinasabihan ni coach (Jorge Gallent) na laruin ang ‘San Miguel basketball’ at ‘yun nga ang ginawa namin para makuha ito (Coach Jorge Gallent always tells us to play ‘San Miguel basketball,’ and that’s exactly what we did to get this win),” Fajardo added.

Jalen Jones delivered 29 points and 17 rebounds while Alec Stockton (22 points), Bryan Santos (16) and Alex Cabagnot (14) punched in solid back-up jobs as the FiberXers just came up short of a great upset.

Stalled by Converge in Games 3 and 4, San Miguel pulled through in the end with EJ Anosike putting in a 23-point, 10-rebound job and CJ Perez contributing a 10-point effort.

The Beermen escaped blushes with their crucial closing salvo in the game where they played catch-up for the most part despite Fajardo’s hulking performance.

But Fajardo proved to be the man of the moment in the end.

Fajardo posted his third career 40-20 game and fifth 40-point outburst in do-or-die matches. / PBA.PH