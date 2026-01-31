Beermen look to close out series in Game 6

THE San Miguel Beermen stands on the brink of another championship, needing just one more win to close out the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup finals series against rival TNT Tropang 5G.

Riding the momentum of a 96–82 victory in Game 5 last Friday, the Beermen seized a crucial 3–2 lead in the best-of-seven series and now aim to finish the job in Game 6 at the MOA Arena in Pasay City on Sunday evening, Feb. 1, 2026.

Even with sore knees, June Mar Fajardo made his presence felt late in Game 5, returning in crunch time to help secure the pivotal win. With the title within reach, the nine-time MVP is expected to answer the call once again as San Miguel looks to defend its crown and silence talk that the perennial powerhouse is fading.

The Beermen are drawing strength from collective effort and hustle, highlighted by reserve big man Rodney Brondial’s breakout performance of 17 points and 15 rebounds. San Miguel also turned the tables on the energy front, dominating the fastbreak battle 11–0 after being outworked in TNT’s Game 4 blowout.

But TNT is far from conceding. The Tropang 5G remain determined to force a do-or-die Game 7, vowing to match San Miguel’s intensity and physicality. Another bruising encounter is expected, with both sides prepared for a rugged, hard-fought contest reminiscent—if not more intense—than the previous games marked by flagrant fouls and heated exchanges.

With a large crowd expected at the MOA Arena, San Miguel fans are hoping for a championship-clinching performance. History favors the Beermen, who needed six games to dispatch TNT in their last Philippine Cup finals meeting. / RSC