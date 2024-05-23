Beermen near sweep of PBA finals

The San Miguel Beermen moved closer to completing a sweep of Rain or Shine as they defeated the E-Painters, 117-107, in Game 3 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup on May 23, 2024 at the Dasmariñas City Arena.

The win gave the Beermen a commanding 3-0 lead with Game 4 on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

San Miguel led by as many as 11 but Rain or Shine fought hard and held a 94-93 lead after a basket by Shaun Ildefonso. However, the Beermen got their act together and responded with baskets from Terrence Romeo and Don Trollano to regain the upper hand, 99-94.

The E-Painters were within four 109-105 after Cebuano forward Leonard Santillan canned a triple with 1:30 to go. However, the battle-tested Beermen barely flinched with Marcio Lassiter responding with a trey of his own to shut the door on Rain or Shine.

Seven players scored in double-figures for the Beermen led by Lassiter’s 21 points. Trollano had a double-double of 20 points and 11 boards. Many-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo had a tame night as he finished with only 11 points and 11 rebounds. / JNP