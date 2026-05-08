Beermen, Phoenix look to peak at the right time

San Miguel’s 126-110 rout of Terrafirma, coupled with Macau’s 105-98 upset of Phoenix on Wednesday, created the heavy four-way logjam behind the Top 4.

Chances are, a three-way or two-team deadlock will remain at the end of the elimination round on Sunday.

Coach Leo Austria’s Beermen and coach Charles Tiu’s Fuel Masters are locked in now on the playoffs.

It’s a warm-up and playoff preparation rolled into one as the Beermen and Fuel Masters break their 6-5 tie.

“We can’t afford that if we’re to go deep into the playoffs,” Austria said.

For Tiu, health is also a concern, with key guard Ricci Rivero nursing a laceration on his left hand.

Phoenix scored a 100-97 upset of TNT behind Johnathan Williams’ arrival but fell by seven to Macau with Rivero sidelined. / RSC