Beermen set new halftime record, beat Macau by 52

THE San Miguel Beermen annihilated Macau Giant Pandas with a whopping 52-point lead and also reset the league’s halftime lead record in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup on Saturday night, Aug. 8, 2026, at the Ynares Sports Center in Montalban.

Beermen cruised to a 131-79 victory over the undermanned Pandas and improved to a 6-2 (win-loss) record, solidifying their hold of the second spot behind the NLEX Road Warriors (6-1).

Macau showed up without import De’Vondre Perry and with only eight players.

It was a complete mismatch as the powerhouse Beermen showed no mercy and erected an 80-37 lead at halftime, the league’s new record for the biggest halftime lead with a 43-point cushion.

The 43-point lead erased the previous league mark set in 2008.

San Miguel import hardly broke a sweat and only played for 10 minutes, racking up 19 points, all in the first quarter.

Jericho Cruz chipped in 14 points, Jeron Teng contributed 13, while Marcio Lassiter and JM Calma poured in 12 apiece.

SMB coach Leo Austria fielded in 14 players and all of them scored as the team’s bench contributed 84 points.

Kobey Lam and Damian Chong Qui scored 24 and 23 for the Pandas, who fell to a 2-6 record.

Meanwhile, due to bad weather in the capital, the league postponed two games scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9. These were the matchups between the Phoenix Fuelmasters and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings against the Blackwater Bossing.

“In light of the severe weather conditions, and with the safety of our fans, players, officials and staff as our top priority, the PBA has decided to postpone its Sunday (August 9) games,” read PBA’s statement. / RSC