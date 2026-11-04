Beermen stay alive; Converge leads 2-1

MANILA – San Miguel Beer lived to fight another day after escaping Barangay Ginebra, 101-98, Tuesday night, Nov. 3, 2026, to force Game 4 in their PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinal duel.

Ginebra will try to advance to the semifinals anew on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Converge will attempt to do the same after taking a 2-1 lead with a 105-89 rout of Rain or Shine in the first game at the City of Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

Facing a sweep after absorbing a 126-99 whipping in Game 2, San Miguel built a lead of as many as 15 points, weathered Ginebra’s comeback and found a way to finish on top.

Import George King scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while veteran June Mar Fajardo controlled the paint with 18 points and 13 boards.

Earlier, Juan Gomez de Liaño notched 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help sustain the balanced attack of the FiberXers that started in the third period and spilled over into the fourth.

In the end, Converge had little trouble sealing a second straight win and moving closer to a first-ever semifinal stint.

“Maybe we’re just a little bit lucky, nakuha po sa dasal (our prayers worked). Tapos hindi po nagsipasok ‘yung ouside shooting nila (Then their outside shooting failed),” FiberXers coach Dennis Pineda, seen holding a rosary almost throughout the game, said.

“We still need to prepare, hindi pa tapos ang laban (the match is not over yet). Expect more from Rain or Shine in the next game,” he added.

For Gomez de Liaño, it’s about continuing to do the right things, especially on defense.

“Some of the other players were able to step up, but we were able to limit [Rain or Shine import Aaron] Fuller, [Adrian] Nocum — he had a triple-double but we were still able to manage [and] contain him,” he said.

After averaging 29.5 points in the first two games of the series, Fuller scored only four points on 2-of-11 shooting, while Nocum recorded his first-ever triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, but committed seven turnovers.

Cameron Clark shook off foul trouble to finish with 18 points, Justine Baltazar added 15 and Jonnel Policarpio and Calvin Abueva tossed in 13 apiece. Justin Arana narrowly missed a double-double with 12 boards and 9 points.

Felix Lemetti led the Elasto Painters with 18 points, while Caelan Tiongson and Deo Cuajao chipped in 16 points apiece.

In the best-of-seven semifinals, NLEX will meet the Converge-Rain or Shine winner, while defending champion TNT takes on the San Miguel-Ginebra survivor.

The scores:

Converge 105 - Gomez de Liano 19, Clark 18, Baltazar 15, Policarpio 13, Abueva 13, Arana 9, Stockton 7, Williams 5, Tungcab 4, Garcia 2, Concepcion 0, Santos 0.

ROS 89 - Lemetti 18, Tiongson 16, Cuajao 16, Nocum 11, Malonzo 10, Clarito 5, Villegas 5, Fuller 4, Caracut 2, Manaytay 2.

Quarters: 32-32, 52-53, 82-75, 105-89.

Second Game

San Miguel 101 - King 21, Fajardo 18, Perez 14, Lassiter 13, Trollano 8, Ahanmisi 8, Ross 7, Cruz 7, Brondial 3, Teng 2, Tautuaa 0.

Ginebra 98 - Abarrientos 21, Murphy 17, Go 17, Thompson 14, Gray 13, J. Aguilar 7, Rosario 6, Holt 3, Cu 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 54-46, 79-74, 101-98. / PNA